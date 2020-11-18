 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fear-mongering for a 'Republican mob'

Fear-mongering for a 'Republican mob'

{{featured_button_text}}

For the Carlsons, Randy Pinocci and many Montana Republican office-seekers, everyone who disagrees with them is part of a radical mob that hates America and wants to destroy our democracy. They have no room for factual discussion of issues. Based on the results of the recent election, the paranoia and fear mongering seem to work.

I would like to try it.

Attention Montanans: While you slept, a Republican mob has taken over your state! They will slash funding for public education, health, roads, parks, infrastructure and other human services that many Montanans rely on. They will clear cut our forests and dig mines everywhere. Out-of-state corporations will make fortunes. Jobs will be created but they will disappear in a generation or less when the trees are gone and the mines are played out. The next generation will be left with destroyed wildlife habitat and polluted streams. Their jobs will be working at super fund cleanup sites.

On the bright side, no one from California will want to move here anymore.

Worried in Missoula.

R. Hoolsema,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
7
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News