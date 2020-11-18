Fear-mongering for a 'Republican mob'

For the Carlsons, Randy Pinocci and many Montana Republican office-seekers, everyone who disagrees with them is part of a radical mob that hates America and wants to destroy our democracy. They have no room for factual discussion of issues. Based on the results of the recent election, the paranoia and fear mongering seem to work.

Attention Montanans: While you slept, a Republican mob has taken over your state! They will slash funding for public education, health, roads, parks, infrastructure and other human services that many Montanans rely on. They will clear cut our forests and dig mines everywhere. Out-of-state corporations will make fortunes. Jobs will be created but they will disappear in a generation or less when the trees are gone and the mines are played out. The next generation will be left with destroyed wildlife habitat and polluted streams. Their jobs will be working at super fund cleanup sites.