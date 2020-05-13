Fear, not panic, appropriate response to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been described as tardy, inadequate and confused. The Montana government performed better than that, and for various reasons, Montana experienced less devastation than most other places in the U.S. That was Chapter 1 of the pandemic story.

Now that governmental restrictions are being removed, we begin Chapter 2. Responsibility for our health and well-being is shifting from governments to individuals and businesses. Thus far, most residents and businesses in Missoula seem to be stepping up to the plate. It is gratifying to see so many people wearing masks and so many retail businesses promoting social-distancing practices.

On the other hand, I am concerned about the occasional newspaper column or letter to the editor that denounces fear. Panic is not a helpful response to threats, but fear can be very helpful. Fear is a basic human emotion and an adaptive response to threat. Lack of appropriate fear tends to eliminate the ignorant and foolhardy; reasonable fear serves to protect the informed and prudent. Fear of the coronavirus is justified.

Let’s acknowledge our fear and behave accordingly. Let’s wear our masks with pride.

Merrill Hiscock,

Lolo