Fear of coronavirus is motivator, not character flaw

The first reported death in the United States from COVID-19 was on Feb. 6, 2020. Since then, 273 unimaginably tragic days have passed and the baleful microbe has claimed over 234,000 American lives. Dare to average that out and the calculator will cite that 857 people have died each day.

To put that number in perspective, a filled-to-capacity Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 101 less casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus. Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones.

As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus. That fear keeps a mask on my face and hand sanitizer in my pocket. And that fear has kept me away from my parents, isolated from friends, and drives me to support politicians who view the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.

Andrew Ginsburg,

Southport, Connecticut