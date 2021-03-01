 Skip to main content
Fearful of snares set on public land

Fearful of snares set on public land

Today was a sad day. Because of House Bill 224, which will allow setting snares on our public lands, I went to Ace and purchased a wire cutter for use should my beloved Corgi become caught in a snare while we hike on public lands. Whether or not my arthritic hands will be strong enough to save her life is, unfortunately, doubtful.

If the Montana Legislature has its way, gone are the days of care-free recreating on our public lands. It will be with a cloud of fear hanging over me that I will hike in the future.

If you also believe hiking on public lands should bring relaxation, not stress, please contact the legislature and urge them to vote "no" on HB 224.

Aleta Kantor,

Missoula

