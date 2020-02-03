Fed up with partisan politicians

1. I'm fed up with politicians lying about everything;

2. I'm fed up with politicians telling me "what Americans really want";

3. I'm fed up with politicians who say "Americans are smart" and then treat us like idiots;

4. I'm fed up with the bickering, the nastiness, the name-calling and finger-pointing, the bullying and the lack of civility;

5. I'm fed up with the endless self-serving hypocrisy of politicians unwilling to rise above partisanship.

Give me a leader who inspires everyone, not just a few. Give me leader who can lead the whole country, not just part of it.

Ronald Tobias,

Philipsburg

