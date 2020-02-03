Fed up with partisan politicians

Fed up with partisan politicians

{{featured_button_text}}

1. I'm fed up with politicians lying about everything;

2. I'm fed up with politicians telling me "what Americans really want";

3. I'm fed up with politicians who say "Americans are smart" and then treat us like idiots;

4. I'm fed up with the bickering, the nastiness, the name-calling and finger-pointing, the bullying and the lack of civility;

5. I'm fed up with the endless self-serving hypocrisy of politicians unwilling to rise above partisanship.

Give me a leader who inspires everyone, not just a few. Give me leader who can lead the whole country, not just part of it.

Ronald Tobias,

Philipsburg

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Timber supply guides industry
Letters

Timber supply guides industry

On Jan. 22, George Wuethner wrote an opinion in the Missoulian providing a long and complex explanation for the trends in Montana’s wood produ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News