Fed up with partisan politicians

1. I'm fed up with politicians lying about everything;
2. I'm fed up with politicians telling me "what Americans really want";
3. I'm fed up with politicians who say "Americans are smart" and then treat us like idiots;
4. I'm fed up with the bickering, the nastiness, the name-calling and finger-pointing, the bullying and the lack of civility;
5. I'm fed up with the endless self-serving hypocrisy of politicians unwilling to rise above partisanship.
Give me a leader who inspires everyone, not just a few. Give me leader who can lead the whole country, not just part of it.
Ronald Tobias,
Philipsburg