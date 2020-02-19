Fed up with reading letters from liberals

Jerry O’Malley, Patricia Waylett, Kate and Joe Gervais, and all of the Missoulian letters-to-the-editor “frequent fliers,” please stop.

The little liberal vacuum you occupy in the Republican state of Montana has no value to me. Frankly, I am fed up with reading about how I think, who I am and why I am wrong.

I am a born-in-Montana, raised-in-Montana, taxpaying Montanan, white, straight, happily married 50 years, male. I have a brain and a logical thought process and I have been successful voting Republican for over 50 years. In 2016, I voted for President Trump. In 2020, I will vote for Donald J. Trump again.

Take a hard look at the herd of candidates currently paraded out by the Democratic Party, and it’s very clear why Trump will win in a landslide.

Stop the weekly drivel. Manage your own cattle, and I will take care of mine. Respect the fence.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

