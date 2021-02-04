 Skip to main content
Fed up with the Republican Party

On Jan. 31, the guest column by Carol Van Valkenburg on "Guns on campus perilous" was dead one!

I will be 72 next month. I have voted Republican my whole life until this past election. Due to Donald Trump's continued lies and half-truths, I voted for President Biden. I couldn't put up with what Trump was relaying to the American people.

Now the Republicans in the Montana Legislature are trying to put through a Bill to allow firearms on Montana college campuses. This is by far and away one of the most idiotic ideas I could have ever imagined being put forth by the elected legislators. I wonder how many have even gone to college, let alone graduated with a four-year degree.

When, and it will happen, a college student decides he/she doesn't like a professor or another student, brings a gun to class, and shoots and kills that professor or student, and possible onlookers, who is going to be held partially accountable — the Montana Republican legislators who may pass this absolutely idiotic bill?

I am getting so fed up with the Republican Party and what it's becoming, mostly because of Trump's BS. I am moving over to a much smarter group of Americans. Oh, and by the way, I do have a four-year college degree.

Dave Covington,

Missoula

