I recently renewed my driver's license and requested a veteran designation on that license. I told the local Department of Motor Vehicles that I was a veteran and I had proof that I was a veteran. That proof — official discharge, lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, DD Form 214, VA ID card and a form from the VA stating I had medical coverage — was not acceptable to the DMV for that purpose.
I was instructed to contact the Montana Veterans Affairs to be certified as a veteran. I was informed that my documents had to be examined by that office to determine if those papers are legitimate and not falsified.
My military records are real and do not need to be examined by Montana Veterans Affairs. The VA has already determine that I am veteran through the enrollment in veterans health services.
If federal documents are not acceptable to the local DMV, then why should I meet with Montana Veterans Affairs? One does not get to be a veteran without federal documentation. Maybe my service to my country was just a fairy tale and a dream that I slept in a squad tent and carried an automatic rifle with ammunition awhile!
Charlie Catron,
Troy