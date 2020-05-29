Federal Reserve giveaways, part three

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are now four Republicans and one Democrat on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System with two vacancies currently. The following is a list of members with their personal net worth in millions of dollars in parentheses: Powell ($19-$55), Clarida ($12-$54), Quarles ($24-$125), Bowman ($1-$5) and Brainard ($1.7).

For the third time in this century, the Fed has been handing out “no-strings” trillions to wealthy interests, justifying with the ever elusive and 40-year absent “trickle down effect.”

James A. Garfield, the 20th president, was only alive 200 days in office in 1881. Garfield grew up in poverty, fatherless and self-made. He won the office in a time of robber barons, a time unfortunately similar to today’s. Garfield said at that time: “Whoever controls the volume of money in our country is the absolute master of all... the entire system is very easily controlled, one way or another, by a few powerful men at the top...”

It is very disheartening that this country apparently seems to have not advanced after 139 years to our true potential. What is even more disturbing to know is that powerful people prefer it this way permanently.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0