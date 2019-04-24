Thank goodness that Montana finally meets the approval of Homeland Security as it is compliant with the new ID law. Great!
I imagine with all the problems Montanans are causing that is the real reason illegals walk freely across our borders? Really, maybe the states giving U.S. benefits, driver's licenses, voting, free education, free housing, free medical, Social Security benefits, etc., to non-U.S. citizens should be omitted from all federal fiscal programs.
God almighty, people, wake up? What are you allowing to happen? America first or America will fail and be lost.
Ron Albrecht,
Kalispell