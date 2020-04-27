× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently I spent a few days at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena and was dismayed to see a truck in the parking lot flying a large confederate flag.

This flag represents the current divisiveness of this country and is an insult to those of color and to those who wish to move beyond our blighted past to a more compassionate future. Witness the Marine Corps commandant’s recent banning of this symbol from all USMC bases.

One unintended benefit of Donald Trump’s recent nod to the notorious Dr. Mengele’s injection of industrial poisons into the human body is that, if Trump’s adherents truly believe in his cockamamie ideas, we may soon revel in the sight of far fewer confederate battle flags wafting in the morning breeze.

Richard Bach,

Helena

