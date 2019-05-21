When are we going to see the showdown on Main Street featuring Ollie North and Wayne LaPierre? Their preferred means for solving disagreements, stated as gun-play and the bristling of guns for intimidation. Don't tell me! They're going to go to court? They've finally become old, aged enough to develop a particle of wisdom? How boring. We know LaPierre has just the outfit to match his pearl handles.
Then there's Republicans scurrying about, passing laws to express their appreciation for the "sanctity" of life. No abortions for any reason; in particular, if the child can feel pain? No qualms about the pain experienced by children separated from their parents at the man-made, imaginary line of our southern border. Their scientific view must be that the parents can't feel pain, either. Perhaps not "scientific." (Science doesn't care what you believe.) It must be that Republican, God-given principle that Hispanics aren't white enough to feel pain — at any age. Donald Trump, however, holds his children tightly in his little hands.
And, the law doesn't apply to Donald Trump because he's our so-called President? He can shoot people on Fifth Avenue? So, should someone shoot back, the law doesn't apply. Right?
Herbert Myers,
Missoula