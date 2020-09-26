Fielder a leader with a proven record

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montanans should always seek effective elected officials capable of outstanding leadership skills, and it doesn't hurt to have a proven record either. Jennifer Fielder is such a leader. Serving 8 years in Montana's Senate, she has always fought for constitutional governance while representing the much-sought liberties of her constituents and defending their rights. Jennifer is an excellent communicator, is popular among Montana legislators, and bestowed with numerous awards for past achievements.

Her skill set uniquely qualifies her for the esteemed position as our next District 4 Pubic Service Commissioner. She dedicates herself to the task at hand and has a wealth of project management experience that will complement her role with the industries regulated by the Public Service Commission: pipelines, solid waste removal, railways, telecommunications, water projects and electric generation.

Jennifer Fielder will be a great independent voice for all Montanans to ensure that ratepayers have continued access to utility services that are affordable, reliable and sustainable. My family wholeheartedly supports her candidacy.

Art Hassan,

Trout Creek

