Fielder best candidate for PSC

I have seen TV ads criticizing public servants for allowing the purchase of government property by private citizens. I am reminded of a book I read years ago, "Freemarket Environmentalism." It made abundantly clear that property in the hands of private citizens was managed and cared for much better than property in the hands of any government, and at a much lower cost. After all, government has no competition. It's not their money and the taxpayer's wallet is not a high priority.
The optimal solution: 1. Have the Federal government remand all its property to the states 2. Have the states remand much of that property to local control to be sold at auction to the citizens. State budgets would be greatly enhanced also.
On that note, I recommend Fielder for the Public Service Commission. Common sense local control of the free market as opposed to a liberal greenie insider who advocates big government socialist mismanagement.
Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.
Frank Novotny,
Captain, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, retired,
Victor
