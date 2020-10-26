Fielder best choice for PSC

Jennifer Fielder, candidate for PSC, is accused of condoning violence and trying to sell off our public lands. Both are lies. Fielder supports our 2nd amendment rights, the rule of law and safe communities. A far cry from condoning violence. As a Montana State Senator, she donated half of her legislative salary to charity. Public lands? No one has worked harder than Senator Jennifer Fielder to transfer control of Federal lands from the Washington Bureaucrats into the hands of state government where local; control could better manage our state wildlands and forests. Imagine forests where timber was selectively harvested, generating state income and leaving a healthy forest for both man and animal vs. yearly devastating wildfires. Jennifer understands conservation, natural resources, and the need for abundant, affordable energy. Unlike her opponent, Jennifer has NOT accepted any contributions from special interests that lobby the PSC. Integrity, honesty and experience make Fielder the BEST choice for PSC.