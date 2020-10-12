Fielder care about Montanans

Hello Western Montana...

This is short and simple! We don't have the wind or sun to run this part of Montana on wind and solar power. Not that wind and solar is bad, but we want energy that is consistent and reliable year around.

I know Jennifer Fielder personally, she cares about the people of Montana and has their best interest at heart.

If you want to continue to heat your home and cook your food with wood and fuel, and want someone who will fight for us to keep our energy prices down... Vote Jennifer Fielder for Public Service Commission.

Jeff Reed,

Trout Creek

