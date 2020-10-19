Fielder dishonest or just careless?

Sen. Jennifer Fielder is either dishonest or careless with facts. Or both. Either should preclude her from being on the Public Service Commission.
In June she claimed that there were “vanloads of antifa” coming to Missoula to cause violence at Black Lives Matter demonstrations (Missoulian, June 12). This claim was doubly false. First, there were no such vanloads coming. Second, even if there were, that’s not what antifa does. Antifa protects people and communities from fascists, hence their name. Dr. Cornel West says that antifa saved his life when they surrounded him to protect him from Nazis as he spoke during the Charlottesville demonstration in 2018. Fielder later claimed that she was passing on information from a “trusted friend.” If so, she didn’t bother to determine its veracity.
Fielder’s claim led white vigilantes to come to the BLM rallies to “protect property.” Instead they allegedly, ahem, "unlawfully detained" a black youth, making him "afraid for his life" (Missoulian, July 24). Misinformation has consequences.
The PSC makes critical decisions that should be based on data. Its members must be both scrupulously honest, and meticulous with facts. Sen. Fielder has demonstrated that she is neither.
Robbie Liben,
Missoula
