 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fielder dishonest or just careless?

Fielder dishonest or just careless?

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Jennifer Fielder is either dishonest or careless with facts. Or both. Either should preclude her from being on the Public Service Commission.

In June she claimed that there were “vanloads of antifa” coming to Missoula to cause violence at Black Lives Matter demonstrations (Missoulian, June 12). This claim was doubly false. First, there were no such vanloads coming. Second, even if there were, that’s not what antifa does. Antifa protects people and communities from fascists, hence their name. Dr. Cornel West says that antifa saved his life when they surrounded him to protect him from Nazis as he spoke during the Charlottesville demonstration in 2018. Fielder later claimed that she was passing on information from a “trusted friend.” If so, she didn’t bother to determine its veracity.

Fielder’s claim led white vigilantes to come to the BLM rallies to “protect property.” Instead they allegedly, ahem, "unlawfully detained" a black youth, making him "afraid for his life" (Missoulian, July 24). Misinformation has consequences.

The PSC makes critical decisions that should be based on data. Its members must be both scrupulously honest, and meticulous with facts. Sen. Fielder has demonstrated that she is neither.

Robbie Liben,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
1
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News