Fielder is best candidate for PSC

I have seen TV ads criticizing public servants for allowing the purchase of government property by private citizens. I am reminded of a book I read years ago, "Freemarket Environmentalism." It made abundantly clear that property in the hands of private citizens was managed and cared for much better than property in the hands of any government, and at a much lower cost. After all, government has no competition. It's not their money and the taxpayer's wallet is not a high priority.