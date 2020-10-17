Fielder is best for consumers and public lands protection

The incredible and irrational animosity toward the sincere, hard-working protector of our public lands, Senator Jennifer Fielder, candidate for PSC, that I am seeing in these letters is stunning and reminds me of that old saying, “If you’re taking flak, you’re over the target.”

There couldn’t possibly be a better candidate for PSC than Jennifer Fielder. Not only does she have a real heart for the utility consumers of Montana but she is a widely respected leader in protecting our environment, our forests and public lands, from neglect and mismanagement. It is her mission.

I challenge you to visit Fielders “Fact Check” page on her website at https://jenniferfielder.com/fact-check. There are two 3-minute videos that show you who was truly AGAINST protecting public lands from being sold off in committee hearings. Every citizen in Montana should watch the Senator's 22 minute presentation at the Climate Change Event in 2019. Doing so, I'm sure you'll be supportive of Senator Fielder's plans for Public Service as both my husband Mike and I have become.

Thank you for reading my opinion.

Vote for Jennifer Fielder.

Cathie Iris Odegaard,

Libby

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1