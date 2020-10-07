 Skip to main content
Fielder is prepared to do the job

Fielder is prepared to do the job

As a Montana State Senator, Jennifer earned a reputation for staying focused, working efficiently, and standing strong for the people of Montana. Her familiarity with legislative processes, public pressures, and corporate practices will translate well to effective service on the statewide Public Service Commission.

Folks if you want to continue to heat your home with wood and fuel...you need Jennifer Fielder fighting the globalist for you!

Montana needs to elect commissioners who listen, pay attention to detail, think objectively, and are prepared to do the job right! Jennifer Fielder is the person for the job!! Vote Fielder Nov.3.

Mary Reed,

Trout Creek

