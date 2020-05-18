Fielder is proven servant of public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer Fielder is a candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission. My husband an I support her. For the past eight years, as a Montana senator, she has supported crucial family and basic freedom bills, which my husband and I, along with thousands of other conservatives, supported. She is a proven public servant who cares for us "little" people.

Montana Agricultural Women presented her with the prestigious "Keeper of the 10th" Award for outstanding defense of the rights of the states and the people in accordance with the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. So far she has not received one donation from special interest groups, because it is known that she will not help them.

If she is elected, she will protect us ratepayers from unwarranted price increases, she will ensure reliable delivery of essential services and she will protect us against price-gouging. If elected to the PSC, we people will be protected, because she truly is a wise and brave, faithful servant of the people.

Jeanette Zentgraf,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2