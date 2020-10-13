My eyeballs nearly popped out of my head when I read the Missoulian’s endorsement of Jennifer Fielder for the Montana Public Service Commission.

What we don’t need now is an anti-government zealot on the PSC. It’s already a highly dysfunctional agency. My God, Missoulian, what were you thinking?

The editorial board had the opportunity to endorse a woman who is well versed in energy and regulatory issues, and is an independent, forward-thinking advocate for Montana consumers. That would be Monica Tranel.

But no—it chose a fringe conspiracy theorist with little-to-no experience in public utility regulation. And while not directly related to energy issues, please Google Fielder’s anti-science philosophy, her support of armed militias, and her advocacy for selling-off our public lands.

Fielder is the last person we want on the PSC.

Pete Talbot,

Missoula

