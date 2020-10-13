 Skip to main content
Fielder is the last person we want on the PSC

Fielder is the last person we want on the PSC

My eyeballs nearly popped out of my head when I read the Missoulian’s endorsement of Jennifer Fielder for the Montana Public Service Commission.

What we don’t need now is an anti-government zealot on the PSC. It’s already a highly dysfunctional agency. My God, Missoulian, what were you thinking?

The editorial board had the opportunity to endorse a woman who is well versed in energy and regulatory issues, and is an independent, forward-thinking advocate for Montana consumers. That would be Monica Tranel.

But no—it chose a fringe conspiracy theorist with little-to-no experience in public utility regulation. And while not directly related to energy issues, please Google Fielder’s anti-science philosophy, her support of armed militias, and her advocacy for selling-off our public lands.

Fielder is the last person we want on the PSC.

Pete Talbot,

Missoula

