Fielder will do well on Montana Public Service Commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Jennifer Fielder is my choice for Monatna Public Service Commission, and I think you will like her, too.

A strong conservative voice and a longtime Lincoln County ally, I came to know her personally in recent years. During the 2019 Legislative session I sat beside her on the floor of the Montana Senate Chamber. From 2017-2019 she was a member of Consumer Counsel Committee, which I chaired.

Consumer Counsel Committee is the administrative committee for the Montana Consumer Counsel, and the only purpose of MCC is to advocate for the consumer in all matters coming before the Public Service Commission. Often these are technical and complicated, and Consumer Council Committee service is great preparation for Serving on the five-member Public Service Commission.

PSC makes decisions on pricing by our monopoly utilities, purchase and sale of utilities including community water systems, quality of services, and has responsibility for rail corridor and pipeline safety. Jennifer Fielder promises bold leadership, critical thinking, hard work and objective oversight.