Fielder will do well on Montana Public Service Commission

Sen. Jennifer Fielder is my choice for Monatna Public Service Commission, and I think you will like her, too.
A strong conservative voice and a longtime Lincoln County ally, I came to know her personally in recent years. During the 2019 Legislative session I sat beside her on the floor of the Montana Senate Chamber. From 2017-2019 she was a member of Consumer Counsel Committee, which I chaired.
Consumer Counsel Committee is the administrative committee for the Montana Consumer Counsel, and the only purpose of MCC is to advocate for the consumer in all matters coming before the Public Service Commission. Often these are technical and complicated, and Consumer Council Committee service is great preparation for Serving on the five-member Public Service Commission.
PSC makes decisions on pricing by our monopoly utilities, purchase and sale of utilities including community water systems, quality of services, and has responsibility for rail corridor and pipeline safety. Jennifer Fielder promises bold leadership, critical thinking, hard work and objective oversight.
Her eight-year Senate service reflects these commitments and conservative thinking. She chaired Senate Fish and Game Committee, and served on Judiciary and Local Government committees, with a keen interest in private property rights, public land access, natural resource usage, hunting, fishing and trapping. She has a national platform as CEO of American Lands Council on a voluntary basis.
Jennifer Fielder is bold and fearless when she takes up an issue. She is thorough in research and relentless in follow-through. She will do well on the Public Service Commission.
Sen. Mike Cuffe,
Senate District 1,
Eureka
