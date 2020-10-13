 Skip to main content
Fielder wrong choice for PSC

I am astonished by the Missoulian's endorsement of Jennifer Fielder for the Public Service Commission. Ms. Fielder has repeatedly demonstrated that she is unqualified to hold any public office. Her support of armed, radical, right-wing, extremist militia groups including those that stormed and occupied the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon is reason enough to disqualify her. She was, also, the source of wild, unfounded rumors regarding the presence of “Antifa” in Missoula, which resulted in armed militiamen showing up at peaceful protests against racial injustice. These militia “patriots” illegally detained an innocent black teenager and intimidated those exercising their right to protest. For years she has led efforts to privatize public lands in Montana and throughout the west. She denies the reality of anthropogenic climate change and the climate chaos that is now upon us. She supports Northwestern Energy’s purchase of the coal burning Coalstrip power plants; one the largest sources of carbon dioxide pollution in the United States.

The current all-Republican PSC is incompetent, dysfunctional and corrupt. The addition of another radical, right-wing, unqualified Republican to the commission will only perpetuate its failings. We need a new commissioner who has the required expertise and commitment to clean energy — Monica Tranel.

Patrick Burke,

Missoula

