Fiery player missed in Griz basketball

I was just wondering, is it just me, or does anyone else really miss Timmy Falls (from the Griz men's basketball team)? His no-look passes, his fiery competitiveness, his 3-point shots, his steals, his coming off the bench to get the Griz back in the game. I miss him. I think the Grizzlies do too.
A player like that only comes along once in a blue moon. Like Harold Frey of the 'Cats, or Will Cherry.
It seems ironic the team has “Solidarity” on their backs when a lot of guys left the team. I was just wondering.
Mark D. Erickson,
Missoula