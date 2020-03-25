Fight coronavirus by limiting stress

Try to limit COVID-19 stress to keep your immune system healthy!

I am a local psychiatrist and I wanted to remind our community that it is important to try to limit our stress as much as possible during this very stressful time.

We have long known that stress suppresses our immune system. When we are stressed, our body releases corticosteroids that interfere with our lymphocytes that we need to fight infection.

I'm recommending to my patients that they stay informed but try not to "binge watch" the news if it causes anxiety and stress. Also, try to do something fun each day, spend 30 minutes in the sun, get a little exercise, and stay in contact with friends and family via phone, social media etc.

If you want to help friends and family members, try to make them laugh, hear out their concerns, or anything else that lowers their stress. Keeping that stress down will help all of us to fight the coronavirus and other infectious diseases! Stay safe everyone.

Ira Gaddy,

Missoula

