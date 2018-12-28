If enacted, the Trump administration’s plan to open 9 million acres of public lands to oil and gas drilling and mining will undermine decades of conservation work by sportspeople, ranchers and businesses that rely on the sagebrush steppe.
As an avid hunter residing in eastern Montana, I’m deeply concerned about what this plan would mean for game species such as greater sage-grouse, pronghorn and mule deer, as well as dozens of other sagebrush-obligate non-game species.
In 2015, critical sage grouse habitat was designated for protection by the Department of Interior — a move supported by many local communities and diverse stakeholder groups. The current administration’s plan abandons this important conservation step in favor of shortsighted and exploitative economic policy. The administration is ignoring the negative impacts removing protections will have on our nation’s $887 billion a year recreation economy.
Our elected representatives, including Gov. Steve Bullock, need to lead the fight to conserve our sagebrush country in collaboration with state and federal agencies. Energy development in critical habitat areas could result in the grouse’s listing under the Endangered Species Act and lead to strict land use regulations that would devastate the local economies that depend on multiple use of these lands.
Matt Rinella,
Miles City