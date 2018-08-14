I am one of the 425,900 Montanans living with a pre-existing condition.
Those of us with pre-existing conditions, before the Affordable Care Act, were living with so-called "deniable medical conditions." If someone had one or more deniable condition, they could automatically be denied coverage.
As a Montanan, and a cancer survivor, without the ACA I would be branded with a "deniable condition" and wouldn’t be able to get health insurance.
Before the ACA, insurance companies also maintained lists of deniable medications; that is, they could deny coverage for any applicant with a prescription for a "deniable" medication. Montanans who take deniable medications would be denied coverage just like I would be, without the ACA.
Montanans like me, who have survived or are living with a life-threatening illness, should not have to worry that they will lose their health insurance just because of a condition they cannot do anything about.
We cannot go back, and we must fight to protect the ACA so Montanans with pre-existing conditions will continue to have access to health care.
Chelsia Rice,
Helena