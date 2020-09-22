Filling out the Census is crucial to all

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Queers4Queers and The Center know all too well how often the voices and needs of the queer community are overlooked by the government. From representation to legislation, we are rarely given the power we deserve. We are calling upon our community to help us by filling out the 2020 Census. Queer families are twice as likely to use federally funded SNAP and Medicaid programs, and many queer individuals depend on federally funded affordable housing programs. We need an accurate count.

The Census continues to have a binary sex question, which is harmful and exclusionary. However, it is crucially important that nonbinary, intersex, two-spirit, and gender nonconforming people resist erasure by filling out the census; you may also choose not to fill out this question. The Census now allows the opportunity to identify a same-sex relationship, giving local leaders the statistics they need to advocate for queer folks.

Whether you are part of the queer community or an ally, filling out the Census is crucial to everybody’s wellbeing. From all of us at Queers4Queers and The Center, please make sure you have been counted. Go to https://my2020census.gov to fill out the Census, or call 844-330-2020. The deadline is Sept. 30.

Izzy Milch,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0