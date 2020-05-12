Filling up in Missoula, gas tax or not

One of the arguments I've heard against the proposed 2-cents-a-gallon fuel tax in Missoula is that out-of-town drivers would gas up before coming to town. I've noticed since living in the Missoula area since 1970 that gasoline is usually cheaper in Missoula than it is 20 miles down the road.

Whether the price is high or low, you'll pay at least 2 cents or 5 cents — sometimes a little more — for a gallon of gasoline the further you get out of Missoula and before you get to another large town. For this driver, the difference doesn't matter.

I support the local gas stations here on the reservation where I do most of my driving. I'll buy gas in Missoula when I go there, even if the 2-cents-per-gallon tax passes, if I need to fill up. It will be a draw or I will be saving a few dimes per fill-up.

Bernie Azure-Bear,

Ravalli

