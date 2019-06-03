So are Holocaust jokes now OK in the Missoulian?
I find the Mallard Fillmore strip in today's paper (May 30) deeply offensive. The comic is trying to find humor in the false claim that Rep. Rashida Talib said the Holocaust gives her a "calming feeling." It only took a quick Google search to discover that Talib's words have been distorted, misrepresented, and spread far and wide.
By publishing this Islamophobic tripe, the Missoulian is assisting in the spread of fake news and intolerant and divisive viewpoints. I want my local paper to be better than that. The holocaust is not funny. Islamophobia is not funny. I shouldn't have to tell you that.
Matthew Marsolek,
Arlee