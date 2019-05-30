I feel compelled to correct an egregious error in the (May 17) letter to the editor from Merrill Hiscock. In that letter Hiscock stated that Mallard Fillmore is the brother of the University of Oregon’s mascot, The Duck. They are not brothers — they don’t even have the same last name!
Rather, The Duck is the younger brother of Donald Duck. Donald was born in 1934 and The in 1947. Their familial resemblance is so remarkable that the only way to tell them apart is by knowing that Donald wears a blue shirt and cap and The wears a green shirt and cap.
It is true that The Duck pummeled Shasta, the Houston Cougar mascot, but that was back in 2007. Mr. Duck has since rehabilitated himself and it will be safe for Monte to travel with the Grizzlies to Eugene this fall.
The Duck does not agree with the propaganda that comes out of Fillmore’s beak. Hiscock should immediately retract his comment that Fillmore and Mr. Duck are brothers and he should publicly apologize to Mr. Duck for any shame and embarrassment this false and reckless accusation may have caused Mr. Duck.
George Goble,
Missoula