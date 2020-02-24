Film festival is cause for celebration

The festival and the accompanying series of workshops and panels (DocShop) provide an unparalleled opportunity for filmmakers from around the globe to screen their work, and create an invaluable space for the documentary film community to gather, grow, learn and gain resilience in an increasingly difficult landscape, as funding for arts and social and educational programs around the country (and indeed around the world) are in decline. The fact that a happening such as this takes place here is both a testament to the spirit of the people of Missoula and to the very hard work, diligence and dedication of the festival’s programmers, staff and volunteer base and is a cause for celebration.