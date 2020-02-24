Film festival is cause for celebration

While all filmmakers love to receive press, we were shocked and disheartened to find our photo accompanying an article critical of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (Feb. 18).
The festival and the accompanying series of workshops and panels (DocShop) provide an unparalleled opportunity for filmmakers from around the globe to screen their work, and create an invaluable space for the documentary film community to gather, grow, learn and gain resilience in an increasingly difficult landscape, as funding for arts and social and educational programs around the country (and indeed around the world) are in decline. The fact that a happening such as this takes place here is both a testament to the spirit of the people of Missoula and to the very hard work, diligence and dedication of the festival’s programmers, staff and volunteer base and is a cause for celebration.
The real story that deserves attention is the fact that there is a incredible hunger for these films to be seen (as evidenced by Sunday’s sold-out screening) and that the Big Sky Doc Fest is fulfilling a very identifiable need to provide a welcoming space for the important and powerful stories portrayed in these films to be shared.
Lucas Millard,
Beacon, New York