The rebroadcast of the 2019 film “Wild by Law and Nature” deserves comment because the film misrepresents wilderness.

A big problem with the film is that there is no mention that Congress passed the Wilderness Act and the Land and Water Conservation Fund at the same time in order to provide for both preservation and recreation on separate and distinct public lands.

The word “untrammeled” is misused. Merriam-Webster defines the noun “trammel” as “something impeding activity, progress, or freedom: RESTRAINT.” Merriam-Webster defines “untrammeled” as “not confined, limited, or impeded.”

The Wilderness Act of 1964 refers to wilderness as “an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man,” where people do not restrict the land, the flora, the fauna, the water — where Nature is free.

Wilderness allows multiple uses, just not most commercial uses and not mechanized use.

Mechanized tools and toys making recreation on foot or horse unsafe, and also fragments wildlife habitat, disturbs wildlife, causes soil compaction and sedimentation of streams, introduces invasive species, and increases fire danger.