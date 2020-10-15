Financial fitness and temperament matter

In a recent candidate profile Sanders County Commissioner candidate Chris Stough stated the following: "I will always give straight, honest answers, because that (sic) you deserve."

I have a question. In fact l attempted to ask him in person recently, but was met with being called a liar & him storming off red faced after telling me to "shut my mouth" in front of a room full of Noxon senior citizens.

My question: Why does the county treasurer's website show you have a history of being delinquent in paying your taxes?

Financial fitness matters. Imagine what would happen if everyone failed to pay their taxes. Staff would be laid off. Potholes wouldn't be fixed. Roads wouldn't be plowed.

Temperament matters. Is this how he would treat constituents that ask him uncomfortable questions?

Enough with the political chaos. Please vote to reelect Tony Cox. Every candidate is flawed, but Tony has proven he can do the job.

Andrew Cabaccang,

Noxon

