For $2,899 you can buy the cell phone Michael Douglas used in the 1987 film "Wall Street." If you are curious, it's called the Motorola 8000X Dynatac Vintage Brick.
We have seen cell phone and wireless technology come a long way in the last 20 or 30 years. First we had wireless phones in our homes, then the giant cell phones in our cars, and eventually what we have now. If you look up the download speed for 5G (the next iteration of this technology), it is about 10 gigabytes a second. To give you an idea, that's over three hours of video a second. That may sound like a dream come true — but is it too good to be true?
In the Guardian's article, "The inconvenient truth about cancer and mobile phones," they reference a 2018 study that showed “'clear evidence' that radiation from mobile phones causes cancer." When you start looking at the stories from people living at the base of cell towers, you'll think twice about living under one. Doctors are warning of an increase in tumors by people's ears and women's breasts from storing the phones in their bras.
Let's find a balance.
Isaac Swan,
Kalispell