Find better way to distribute vaccine

The Missoula County COVID19 Vaccine Coordination Team (Health Dept.) has setup a website to take requests for vaccine appointments. This is in partnership with U of M and also at the former Lucky's Market. I am 77 years old and my partner is 72 with compromised lungs, immune system and a rare brain disease. We have attempted to use this website 3 separate times and even secured the services of a professional computer expert but we were not successful. We were not recognized and all appointments were filled in less than 2 minutes. This is really nothing more than a cyberspace crap shoot that is staged as a stampede.

I have a suggestion for the “TEAM” so the public will be better served- especially those of us in the 1B Tier criteria (70 and older). Please when we log in and you run out of appointments, allow those who have tried and been unsuccessful, to register and get next in line for future appointments. The “TEAM” could call, text or e-mail us of the future Appointment time for the next series.

The newest statistics show that 80% of COVID-19 deaths are people 65 and older. So let us get to the most vulnerable first. Racial selected 16 year olds should not be allowed to cut in front of the line ahead of their ELDERS.