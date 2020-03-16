Find hope through connection, faith

Today all of us are reeling from the shock of the coronavirus. This past week’s news felt like an explosion on our reality: thousands infected, state of emergency, travel restrictions, panic buying.

I am trying to center myself from it all. Yes, we have seen forest fires, hurricanes and swine flu. What makes this different is the loss of direction. We have no sense of the future regarding travel, the economy, health or even survival.

In short, we feel lost. No gatherings for comfort and support.

So what to do? The answer won’t be found in toilet paper or cans of tuna.

In Italy, people, quarantined in their apartments, sang to one another. They connected, and we must too. Whether by a phone call, email or other means, we desperately need one another.

We also need to find joy in the moment: a walk, a new hobby, good book or an old movie.

We need to find hope. The hope that the human race has survived crises of wars and pandemics and will survive this one too.

And, lastly, we need to have faith. Faith that God is still there and that his stars still shine on the darkest nights.

Susan Pasini,

Boulder

