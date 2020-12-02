 Skip to main content
Find more rational conservative voice

Gary and Joan Carlson are hopelessly brainwashed and delusional. Their last column (Nov. 24) was filled with falsehoods and vitriol. Placing one's political ideology above the well-being of our country is not patriotic.

Good luck finding a more rational conservative voice for the newspaper. I miss reading George Will's insight. It's time to mend the fences.

The Carlsons need to go.

Rick Dunshee,

Polson

