Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by encouraging his faithful 40% to congregate.

For him, a few lives compromised in the name of “economy” are OK; yet a significant fraction of those unfortunates will not be around in November to cast their dedicated votes.