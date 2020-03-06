Finger-licking touch screens

Had to use the touch screens at the title and registration office in the Missoula County Courthouse, Monday, again.
Since I am old, and have dry skin, the screen would not change unless I licked my finger, each time. I tried everything, but that was the only way it would work.
You have free articles remaining.
I cannot think of a better way to get a communicable disease than this. I am sure others have had the same problem. I suggest the office get more sensitive screens.
Also, take a pillow with you and get a seat with a wall behind it so you can take a nap for the two or three hours you will have to wait.
Tom Finkbeiner,
Missoula