Finger-licking touch screens

Finger-licking touch screens

{{featured_button_text}}

Had to use the touch screens at the title and registration office in the Missoula County Courthouse, Monday, again.

Since I am old, and have dry skin, the screen would not change unless I licked my finger, each time. I tried everything, but that was the only way it would work.

I cannot think of a better way to get a communicable disease than this. I am sure others have had the same problem. I suggest the office get more sensitive screens.

Also, take a pillow with you and get a seat with a wall behind it so you can take a nap for the two or three hours you will have to wait.

Tom Finkbeiner,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sound barriers causing hazard
Letters

Sound barriers causing hazard

It's been quite some time since I have written to the Missoulian editor but I just have to talk about an issue which involves the safety and l…

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark
Letters

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark

I am writing in response to the editorial cartoon depicting two bison talking. One is saying, “You’d think they’d have enough to worry about w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News