Finger-licking touch screens

Had to use the touch screens at the title and registration office in the Missoula County Courthouse, Monday, again.

Since I am old, and have dry skin, the screen would not change unless I licked my finger, each time. I tried everything, but that was the only way it would work.

I cannot think of a better way to get a communicable disease than this. I am sure others have had the same problem. I suggest the office get more sensitive screens.

Also, take a pillow with you and get a seat with a wall behind it so you can take a nap for the two or three hours you will have to wait.

Tom Finkbeiner,

Missoula

