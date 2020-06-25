It's called a season now...Fire Season. Since the year 2000 every year we have had fires in Montana. No. matter how much rain or snow, or if the rivers are flooding, we can't have two days in a row of nice weather before the skies and valleys are filled with acrid smoke and the forests are blackened, homes burn, animals loose their habitat. The biggest draw for Montana are the wilderness and forests, streams for fishing, land for hunting. Yet the policy of let burn continues with mostly no attempt to put fires out at the start. Arizona is having a historic, devastating fire right now...out of control, little containment. Oddly, when things were shut down, we didn't have fires, the air was clear, wildlife could enjoy themselves. We can have natural fires, but as fire people will tell you 90 percent are human caused.
And the Forest Service is many times responsible for their "controlled burns" now called managed ignitions, which mostly get out of control. We will have no forests left, the charred remains will be logged and sold as pellets to other countries. The bleached ground will heat up and contribute to climate change. The trees that produced oxygen, will be burned to the roots.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis
