Is Keila Szpaller sending her story of Joe Crepeau’s eviction of a fugitive hiding in his basement (Missoulian, Dec. 19) to the NRA? They would welcome it — all this hullabaloo about “grabbed his 7 mm” and “the balance of power changed in my favor very quickly” and “with great power comes great responsibility,” and so on.
It sounds as if he was scared to death already, on the run, and would have "become cooperative" anyway.
Question: What would have happened if Crepeau had not had a gun?
Another question: What would have happened if Justin Delaney had had one?
Some years ago, in the middle of the night, someone beat down our front door with something that sounded like a sledge hammer. Forgetting my pea-shooter Derringer at bed-side, I came down and saw a big man standing on our front porch with our doorknob on the floor at his feet.
Unable to think of anything to say, I said, “You must be in the wrong house!”
“I must be in the wrong house!” he repeated, dazedly, and he ran off.
I’ve often thought, what would have happened if I’d had a gun? If he’d had a gun?
Probably something more dramatic, I suppose, and not at all good!
George Jamieson,
Missoula