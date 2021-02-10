Firearms can turn anger, despair deadly

Dear Governor Gianforte:
Mazel tov on your successful election. I'm a lifelong Montanan. My spouse and I have earned and paid for four degrees from Montana universities. We've been business owners. I have been employed as a social worker for decades in Montana.
From Big Brothers Big Sisters to residential treatment for adolescents, I've witnessed harm done by unmanaged firearms. In my current role as a medical social worker, I meet with numerous young people who are distraught and sadly, have access to firearms, alcohol and both legal and illegal drugs. I work with older, midlife adults, men and women who are feeling discouraged and have access to firearms.
People are impulsive when they experience difficult and/or extreme emotion. Adding more firearms to the mix will not make us safer. I've no doubt we will see more instances like the shootings involving law enforcement, a family and Jonathon Bertsch. Anger and despair aren't mental illness, yet these emotions lead people to senselessly kill. Adding more firearms to the mix is a deadly decision.
I understand the importance you give to your constituents who are loud about gun rights. Please consider the regretful actions of Jonathan Bertsch. Veto House Bill 102. Blessed be.
Nancy McCourt,
Missoula