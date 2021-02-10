 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firearms can turn anger, despair deadly

Firearms can turn anger, despair deadly

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Governor Gianforte:

Mazel tov on your successful election. I'm a lifelong Montanan. My spouse and I have earned and paid for four degrees from Montana universities. We've been business owners. I have been employed as a social worker for decades in Montana.

From Big Brothers Big Sisters to residential treatment for adolescents, I've witnessed harm done by unmanaged firearms. In my current role as a medical social worker, I meet with numerous young people who are distraught and sadly, have access to firearms, alcohol and both legal and illegal drugs. I work with older, midlife adults, men and women who are feeling discouraged and have access to firearms.

People are impulsive when they experience difficult and/or extreme emotion. Adding more firearms to the mix will not make us safer. I've no doubt we will see more instances like the shootings involving law enforcement, a family and Jonathon Bertsch. Anger and despair aren't mental illness, yet these emotions lead people to senselessly kill. Adding more firearms to the mix is a deadly decision.

I understand the importance you give to your constituents who are loud about gun rights. Please consider the regretful actions of Jonathan Bertsch. Veto House Bill 102. Blessed be.

Nancy McCourt,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remebering fateful crash
Letters

Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News