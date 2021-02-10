Firearms can turn anger, despair deadly

Dear Governor Gianforte:

Mazel tov on your successful election. I'm a lifelong Montanan. My spouse and I have earned and paid for four degrees from Montana universities. We've been business owners. I have been employed as a social worker for decades in Montana.

From Big Brothers Big Sisters to residential treatment for adolescents, I've witnessed harm done by unmanaged firearms. In my current role as a medical social worker, I meet with numerous young people who are distraught and sadly, have access to firearms, alcohol and both legal and illegal drugs. I work with older, midlife adults, men and women who are feeling discouraged and have access to firearms.

People are impulsive when they experience difficult and/or extreme emotion. Adding more firearms to the mix will not make us safer. I've no doubt we will see more instances like the shootings involving law enforcement, a family and Jonathon Bertsch. Anger and despair aren't mental illness, yet these emotions lead people to senselessly kill. Adding more firearms to the mix is a deadly decision.

I understand the importance you give to your constituents who are loud about gun rights. Please consider the regretful actions of Jonathan Bertsch. Veto House Bill 102. Blessed be.