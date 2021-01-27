It is curious how Mr. Busse could spend so many years in the gun industry and fail to understand the people who were buying his guns. The Second Amendment, like all of our Bill of Rights, requires personal responsibility. The fundamental flaw in Mr. Busse’s reasoning is that he wants to impose this responsibility by denying law-abiding gun-owners their unalienable right to keep and bear arms. There are more than 50,000 “gun control” laws on the books, not a single one of which has ever deterred the irresponsible or criminal use of a firearm.

Firearms ownership in America is a God-given right, not a privilege granted by government. And those who abuse this right in a criminal act should be punished to the full extent of the law, no plea bargaining. But you do not have to be a Rhodes Scholar, a Supreme Court Justice or a gun-industry expert to understand what “shall not be infringed” means. If this fact was taught in our public schools, instead of the collectivist claptrap that fills the curricula, our children would learn to take personal responsibility for the cherished rights only American citizens have. Most of this responsibility, of course, begins at home. Contrary to the liberal mantra that “it takes a village to raise a child,” what it really takes is a responsible father and mother. Individual responsibility must be taught early on and never left to the collectivists to impose on the people. Home is where real common sense and the sense of responsibility are instilled. Certainly not by a politically-correct culture.