It is curious how Mr. Busse could spend so many years in the gun industry and fail to understand the people who were buying his guns. The Second Amendment, like all of our Bill of Rights, requires personal responsibility. The fundamental flaw in Mr. Busse’s reasoning is that he wants to impose this responsibility by denying law-abiding gun-owners their unalienable right to keep and bear arms. There are more than 50,000 “gun control” laws on the books, not a single one of which has ever deterred the irresponsible or criminal use of a firearm.
Firearms ownership in America is a God-given right, not a privilege granted by government. And those who abuse this right in a criminal act should be punished to the full extent of the law, no plea bargaining. But you do not have to be a Rhodes Scholar, a Supreme Court Justice or a gun-industry expert to understand what “shall not be infringed” means. If this fact was taught in our public schools, instead of the collectivist claptrap that fills the curricula, our children would learn to take personal responsibility for the cherished rights only American citizens have. Most of this responsibility, of course, begins at home. Contrary to the liberal mantra that “it takes a village to raise a child,” what it really takes is a responsible father and mother. Individual responsibility must be taught early on and never left to the collectivists to impose on the people. Home is where real common sense and the sense of responsibility are instilled. Certainly not by a politically-correct culture.
True freedom has risks. There will always be those who abuse it. But is a “nanny state” the solution? Everyone controlled from cradle to grave by Big Brother? The family is key. One need only look at the gun violence in Chicago each year to see what becomes of children who grow-up without fathers, where the nuclear family has been destroyed by the “good intentions” of the social engineers and their welfare programs.
Firearms abuse is not a political problem to be solved, it is a cultural issue that must be addressed. I was a child of the 1950s attending school before there was a federal Department of Education. In the fall, I would bring my .22 or .410 to my grade school in the morning and put them in the cloak room so I could hunt squirrels, rabbits or quail on my way home. Guns were a fact of life in my home town. There were no school shootings back then. What has changed in America? Could kicking God out of school in 1963 and giving psychotropic drugs to our children have something to do with it? Are broken homes breaking down our society?
The Second Amendment is our open and concealed carry permit guaranteed by the supreme law of the land. No further legislation, dictatorial executive orders, bureaucratic regulations or court rulings are required or needed. What is needed are parents and schools who teach our young to be responsible individuals complete with a moral compass.
Richard S. Grozik,
Kalispell