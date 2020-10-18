Firefighters for Tranel for PSC

As former wildland firefighters, we learned what’s required to take on complex and difficult, tasks. We learned that when the going gets tough, there’s no substitute for hard work, experience and clear thinking. We know that excellent leaders consider all sides of a problem and work with their teams before making critical decisions. That’s why we’re supporting Monica Tranel for the Public Service Commission.

As a lawyer who’s dealt with public utility issues for decades, Tranel will get right down to work as soon as she’s elected. Because she’s worked with folks all across the political spectrum, she will be a thoughtful, open-minded and careful listener. As a member of the U.S. Olympic women’s rowing team, she demonstrated the drive, stick-to-itiveness, and commitment to teamwork that are needed to do the job.

When we fought wildfires, we counted on those fighting alongside us, and we would have welcomed Tranel to our team. Because as Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, we know that what matters is not so much party or political point of view, but preparation and hard work. And that’s what Tranel will bring to the job. Please join us in voting for Monica Tranel for Public Service Commission.

Bill Meadows, Trout Creek,