I moved here in 2017, from northern California. That summer was one of the most devastating fire seasons here and in northern California.
This last summer was an even more devastating fire season than I ever remember in Shasta, Trinity and Siskiyou counties. Now, Paradise, Butte County and Malibu, in southern California, have all burned. I lived in Shasta County for about 50 years and have never experienced this kind of destruction.
I want to thank all the firefighters from Montana who have gone to California to help stop these fires. May God bless them and, with Thanksgiving recently passed, I for one am very thankful for these men and women who put their lives in danger each and every time they are in harm's way.
Margaret Bamberger,
Missoula