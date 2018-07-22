One of the best things about where we live is the remarkable friendliness of Montanans. People go out of their way to help each other, and they still do.
In recent months I’ve become concerned over a recurring temptation to be dismissive. I don’t think it’s just me. Our political environment offers us relentless, grotesque stimuli to become vindictive. Although I worry about the dishonesty and self-absorption of our political leadership, more pernicious is the strategic focus on vilifying others. It can be contagious.
We cannot lose sight that we have enormous potential to confront spite with kindness, to listen instead of shout, to forgive instead of seek revenge. This does not mean abandoning core values or capitulating to wrongheadedness. A firm defense of our beliefs is necessary, but it can come with compassion. Malevolence spreads not so much by the bad behavior of a leader, but by the temptation to emulate anger and thus make it grow.
Montanans know better. We know kindness. We should not be duped into cursing our neighbors or refusing service to those different from ourselves. The choice to be loving and grateful resides within us. What we need to resist is hate.
James Burchfield,
Missoula