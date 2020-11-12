First test of Daines' campaign promises

Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

During your campaign, you made it clear that your intention as a senator is to defend Montana values. I have always understood that Montana values included being honest, fair and a straight shooter.

The election is now over. Joe Biden was chosen to be our next president. It was a fair, legal and transparent process. Now it is time for us to move on.

Our duly elected president-elect is being denied access to security briefings. This endangers the security of our country.

Our duly elected president-elect is being denied the funding afforded all president elects. This creates an unsteady transition and handicaps our new administration’s ability to prepare for the difficult task ahead.

Our duly elected president-elect faces the ever-worsening pandemic without benefit of cooperation with President Trump's pandemic efforts. The lives of thousands, if not tens of thousands, are at risk.

If you are to defend the Montana values you espouse, it is time for you to step up to the plate and do the right thing. It is the first test of your campaign promises and to date, you are failing.

Rev. Arne Bergland,

Helena

