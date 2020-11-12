 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First test of Daines' campaign promises

First test of Daines' campaign promises

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

During your campaign, you made it clear that your intention as a senator is to defend Montana values. I have always understood that Montana values included being honest, fair and a straight shooter.

The election is now over. Joe Biden was chosen to be our next president. It was a fair, legal and transparent process. Now it is time for us to move on.

Our duly elected president-elect is being denied access to security briefings. This endangers the security of our country.

Our duly elected president-elect is being denied the funding afforded all president elects. This creates an unsteady transition and handicaps our new administration’s ability to prepare for the difficult task ahead.

Our duly elected president-elect faces the ever-worsening pandemic without benefit of cooperation with President Trump's pandemic efforts. The lives of thousands, if not tens of thousands, are at risk.

If you are to defend the Montana values you espouse, it is time for you to step up to the plate and do the right thing. It is the first test of your campaign promises and to date, you are failing.

Rev. Arne Bergland,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

We need to save Montana
Letters

We need to save Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney have worked so hard and expanded health care for Montanans. Both have protected our public lands from outsi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News