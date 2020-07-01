Fishing laws favor the rich

I can’t believe reports of drone fishermen and remote boat fishermen, and an old guy like me can’t fish a worm or keep (many times) one cotton-picking fish to eat.

One more case I guess where the laws all favor the rich guys.

Ed Chaberek,

Missoula

